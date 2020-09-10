WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Some people under evacuation orders due to the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire are being allowed to return home Thursday.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said Thursday afternoon that “considerable progress has been made” on the fire.
The fire is now estimated to have burned 875 acres, according to revised estimates from fire crews Thursday.
Firefighters said they have been able to protect all homes threatened by the fire, but three barns have burned. There have been no reports of injuries to people or animals in connection with this fire.
Water is continuing to be dropped from the air and dozers are being used to cut fire line.
TVF&R reported that the biggest challenge is steep terrain and canyons.
The fire was considered 50 percent contained Thursday evening, according to firefighters.
Level 3 evacuation notices were previously issued – meaning go now. On Thursday, TVF&R issued a revised map of the evacuation levels related to the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire.
Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire Update: Some evacuated residents are being allowed to return home. For full release and link to searchable map showing safe areas, visit https://t.co/nXBjwYXLjY. It’s important for people to be prepared to leave again if fire conditions change. pic.twitter.com/fn3eNWDoLo— TVF&R (@TVFR) September 10, 2020
Firefighters wanted to remind people that even in areas that appear safe, it’s important for people to be prepared to leave again if fire conditions change.
