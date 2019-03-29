Cher adds Portland performance to ‘Here We Go Again’ tour

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Cher is coming to Portland.
The iconic star has added 14 dates to her “Here We Go Again” tour, including a stop at the Moda Center on Nov. 19.
The tour is Cher’s first across the U.S. in more than five years. Cher is performing her biggest hits, as well as songs from her recent “Dancing Queen” album, which is a tribute to the music of ABBA.
Tickets for the Portland show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.
