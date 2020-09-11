WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are making progress on the Powerline Fire near Henry Hagg Lake, and some county residents can be more at ease Friday morning.
At 9 a.m., the evacuation notice for Cherry Grove was reduced from Level 2 “Be Set” to Level 1 “Be Ready.”
Meanwhile, Lee, Dundee, Herring and Cascara roads were also reduced Level 3 “Go Now” to Level 2.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Patton Valley Road is the only roadway open for traffic in the area and deputies will be providing traffic control and patrols.
#Powerlinefire UPDATE Cherry Grove returns to Lvl I @ 9am. Lee, Dundee, Herring & Cascara remain Lvl II. Patton Valley Rd is the only roadway open for traffic. Hagg Lake remains closed for air operations. Deputies will be in the area providing traffic control and patrols pic.twitter.com/QRdFgbhH84— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 11, 2020
Hagg Lake remains closed for air operations as firefighters continue to combat the fire.
Fire officials reported that the Powerline Fire did not grow overnight, it was still 175 acres in size Friday morning.
As of Thursday, the fire was 50 percent contained.
