Chevy Suburban lands on top of Volkswagen SUV after crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued two people after a crash in Vancouver resulted in one vehicle landing partially on top of another.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Northwest Erwin O. Rieger Memorial Highway and Northwest Lower River Road for a two-car crash.
The Vancouver Fire Department says crews arrived within minutes and found a Chevy Suburban partially on top of a Volkswagen SUV.
Firefighters say the people inside the Volkswagen were able to get themselves out safely and were not injured.
Crews used extendable rescue struts and straps to stabilize the vehicles, and then used hydraulic spreaders and other extrication tools to get the two people who were inside the Suburban out safely.
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Clark County PUD was called to assist with downed power lines. Crews closed Northwest Lower River Road during the extrication.
Vancouver police are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
