CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A popular event is back for the sixth year, thanks to Oregon State University.
People can now watch baby chicks hatching live online through the OSU "Chickcam."
The cameras are set up at the OSU Extension Service in Clatsop County and will be rolling until 5 p.m. Friday.
Once the chicks hatch, they are moved to a brooding pen where they remain until they are able to regulate their body temperatures, according to OSU.
The livestream will rotate between the incubator and brooding pen until the chicks are moved to an outdoor environment.
When big enough, the chickens will go home with OSU Extension 4-H members, who care for them and show them at the county and state fairs.
OSU said the livestream would be a great educational tool for parents and their children who are staying safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemc.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.