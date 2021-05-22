SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – All residents evacuated safely from a house fire in Sweet Home on Saturday morning that began in a chicken coop, the Sweet Home Fire District said.
The Sweet Home Fire District said it responded after 9 a.m. to a 911 call from a neighbor that noticed the fire at the top of the chicken coop.
Firefighters said the fire began from a heat lamp in the chicken coop. It spread through the carport and engulfed an apartment at the back of the home, as well as the main house. A downed, live powerline made access to the fire and to a water source challenging.
The Sweet Home Fire District said one of the occupants of the house had to be pulled from a window of the burning building by bystanders. In total, five occupants of the house have been displaced.
Firefighters from Lebanon and Brownsville assisted with the two-alarm blaze, with units from Halsey and Lebanon responding to cover the Sweet Home Fire District for other emergencies.
