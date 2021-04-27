Chief Lovell addresses continued gun violence, progress on forming Focused Intervention Team

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Tuesday Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell spoke to the press for the first time since a deadly officer-involved shooting at Lents Park on April 16.
In addition to that shooting, Lovell addressed several issues including the continued rise in gun violence, riots and how the bureau is managing short staffing.
But Lovell first began with opening remarks on the Derek Chauvin verdict.
“Personally, I feel that the jury got it right,” Lovell said. “I said from the outset how troubling it was to watch that video of George Floyd being killed and I think you know we come to this work with a servant's heart, and it should be done with compassion.”
The chief said even though there’s a verdict, there are no winners in this case with family mourning the death of George Floyd, to the City of Minneapolis and communities across the country feeling the ripple effects of this case.
“At this point I think the best we can hope for is that some positive change will come out of this and keep that from happening to someone else,” Lovell said.
Back home, the chief turned his focus to the officer-involved shooting in Lents Park that killed Robert Delgado more than a week ago.
Lovell said he can’t say much as there are multiple investigations and reviews on this case.
The initial investigation revealed Delgado had a replica handgun.
The press asked the chief during that briefing if he would consider having the Portland Street Response or other mental health support responding alongside Portland Police officers, even if the suspect may be armed in a situation.
“I'm a believer in co-responder models or even models where you know maybe police aren't the best ones to show up,” Lovell said. “I think in this case, depending on the level of threat really you don't want to put people in harm's way. I think street response you know is probably more geared to lower-threat type calls.”
On the issue of continued gun violence in the city, Lovell says the bureau is in the process of figuring out how to build the Focused Intervention Team (FIT) which he believes will be up and running by the summer.
“We realize the urgency in having it up and running as soon as possible but we want to be really mindful about how we do the selection, who we include in that process and giving those officers who are going to be doing that important work all the time, tools and things they're going to need to be successful,” Lovell said.
That team is different from the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) in that it will emphasize community involvement, from selecting which officers are on the team, to integrating nonprofits into its work as well as how the team’s work is tracked and shared with the public.
Lovell also addressed the continued riots in Portland.
Lovell said the bureau will continue to make arrests in those situations and manage resources the best way they can to respond to other calls in the city.
FOX 12 also asked the chief about short staffing within the bureau, and if it’s actively recruiting.
Lovell said the bureau recently opened its application process and he says the bureau received more than 400 applications.
The chief says the hope is to able to hire again soon.
The entire hiring process he says takes about two years.
