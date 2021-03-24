Chief Lovell addresses internal police bureau issues, gun violence during press briefing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell spoke to the press Wednesday addressing some of the biggest issues facing the bureau and the City of Portland.
Gun violence was top of mind, as the bureau released new numbers on the shootings so far in 2021.
According to Portland Police, there have been approximately 242 shooting calls so far this year.
That’s more than double the number of shooting calls from the first three months of 2020.
According to PPB, during the first three months of 2020 there were 111 shooting calls.
In this year’s shootings according to PPB approximately 66 people have been hurt and 16 people died.
During that press availability Chief Lovell opened with remarks on gun violence as well as internal issues at the Portland Police Bureau.
Lovell says in order to bring back a new and improved team dedicated to gun violence, it would require more resources.
“We have a proposal in to city council for some suggestions on how the police bureau can be involved in the solution as well. So we're waiting to see what the outcome is there,” Lovell said. “There's been a lot of discussion behind the scenes, a lot of community partners have come to the table and asked what they can do to be part of the solution around gun violence.”
Lovell addressed the resignation of Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker who resigned over a “serious mistake” related to a hit-and-run investigation that was initially falsely linked to City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
“This matter is currently under investigation so I can't say a whole lot about it. But I really do want to let people know that community trust is very important to me,” Lovell said. “I realize it has an impact, a negative impact on community trust. And I know people want to, they want to know that their police officers are doing the things they're supposed to be doing.”
According to Portland Police, since July 2020 the bureau’s lost 119 officers.
74 of those were retirements and 45 were resignations.
Lovell said there are four more who intend to resign as well.
Given those staggering numbers and several recent incidents, the chief fielded questions on the morale within the bureau.
“Anything that speaks to the overall you know culture of your agency, you have to be willing to take a critical look at,” Lovell said.
Lovell also addressed a recent situation where a PPB commander, who was at a community meeting, made comments about voting the district attorney out of office.
Lovell said that’s been looked at by the Independent Police Review (IPR), and the initial assessment was that this was not a policy violation.
The chief says the state is looking into this as well.
