Chief Lovell, police association head weigh in as Portland protests near 100 days

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland’s police chief and the head of the police association are weighing in as the city’s response to the nightly protests has been the subject of controversy, from scrutiny of police tactics to the actions of elected officials.
Protests in Portland have been going on for nearly 100 days, with videos of aggressive tactics by police leading to questions and concern. In one video, an officer appears to chase down a protester, tackle him, and punch him repeatedly in the face. Police confirm that incident is under investigation. FOX 12 cameras have also captured moments where officers punch and tackle protesters.
On Wednesday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell took to Twitter to discuss the videos. In a series of tweets, Lovell acknowledged that the footage looks disturbing and said it raises “legitimate concerns”.
“We examine these videos, investigate these incidents for full context, and take action when appropriate … some officers have been removed from crowd management response while the actions are reviewed,” Lovell said.
Lovell said other officers who have been assaulted or hurt have been asked to “go back out and endure more”.
“We are not perfect,” Lovell said. “We make mistakes and hold ourselves accountable. The Independent Police Review exists as a separate entity to also hold us accountable."
Finally, Lovell said his employees have “endured much over the last three months and have overwhelmingly performed their duties in a way I admire.”
Lovell said the bureau would continue to hold itself to the highest standards while providing law enforcement duties.
Meanwhile the head of Portland Police Association appeared on CNN on Wednesday. PPA President Daryl Turner said city leaders, particularly Mayor Ted Wheeler, have not given police enough support.
As for Gov. Kate Brown’s request that neighboring law enforcement agencies help Portland police, Turner said that’s not going to happen if they don’t feel supported by elected leaders.
“We have great relationships with those joining law enforcement agencies,” Turner said. “However, they are just as we are, handcuffed, and we are afraid, with what the political dynamics of our city and a lack of support from our political elected leaders, to be able to do or job and end this violence.”
Turner also criticized cuts to PPB’s budget and said the termination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team has made matters worse.
Turner emphasized that he doesn’t think this should be a Republican or Democratic issue. He just wants elected leaders to condemn the violence.
"Protests in Portland have been going on for nearly 100 days, with videos of aggressive tactics by police leading to questions and concern." =================cut from story-======Which is different than the aggressive tactics by the violent protesters and rioters.
Don't leave us Chief, you are one of the few sane voices left in the city. I wish our police did not have to endure the ugly anarchy and I feel bad for your families having to worry about your safety everyday....
Either you are
FOR peace, law and order
OR
you obey Wheeler and Brown
You CANNOT be both
Wheeler and Brown are ALL for riots and mayhem...
They want, NO need civil unrest
Bring in the Fed Police or lose everything
Give Kate, JoAnne and Ted 3 cans of Mace, 3 nightsticks, a sometime working radio, 3 guns, no training and one bullet between them, take them downtown and boot them out of the police van.
"with videos of aggressive tactics by police leading to questions and concern"
The majority of "normal" Portlanders support the police in their attempts control the crazy democrat/leftist rioters, but their elected officials bend with the minority of noisy leftist and excrete backwards when it's time to step up.
Portlanders elected leftist/socialist/democrat/antifa supporting leaders, live with the results.
