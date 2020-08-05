PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s been nearly 100 shootings in Portland in just 31 days.
The City of Portland is dealing with a huge increase in gun violence, a month after the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team was disbanded as part of police reform.
Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the team would dissolve July 1.
On Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau provided updated shootings numbers.
According to the bureau, there were 99 shootings during the month of July.
That’s compared to 35 shootings in July 2019.
In all, 38 people were shot and 34 of them were men.
According to the bureau, a little more than 66 percent were African American.
On Wednesday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell talked about the huge increase in violence across the city, including nightly protests across Portland.
“This has been problematic for us,” Lovell said, “It’s been a drain in resources. We have people dedicated to provoking a police response and that takes away from the service people expect from the police bureau.”
FOX 12’s Sarah Hurwitz spoke with the chief one-on-one, asking what his plans are to help stop violence without the GVRT.
“It’s more difficult because the officers that did that work, you know, they had great relationships with people. And I think that’s what’s really lost. That’s the hardest thing to convey to people but also to kind of wrestle with and it’s like, you know that officer who was the person who would go to the hospital when there’s a shooting or go with probation and parole when they’re going to do a home visit of someone they you know feel might be in danger or may be involved in way that might needs interdiction, that’s not there,” Lovell said. “They’re off literally working a patrol, maybe a different shift, maybe a different part of town but they still have those relationships and they still get those phone calls. But it’s hard to say well you still need to respond to this and still take the calls in your district at the same time.”
Lovell says he’s made some changes to help with the absence of the GVRT team.
“So right now, I’ve dedicated a sergeant and six officers to assist detectives who are doing the homicide investigations. So they have the ability now because they’re focused on it full time to do some of that outreach,” Lovell said. “But like I said earlier, the Office of Violence Prevention they relied heavily on the interaction with GVRT – the data, the ability to call the sergeant and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on here, hey, I have some outreach workers over here, can we get an officer by?’ Or ‘hey, there’s these funerals coming up this weekend, can we coordinate this way?’ So I think having that temporary resource assigned is going to be beneficial, but I really do feel this work is important enough where it needs a structure in place to do it full time.”
Lovell said without the GVRT team which serves as a deterrent, he says more people may feel like no one’s watching and may feel more like they can be out with guns.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.