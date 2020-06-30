LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – There’s been an outbreak of five or more coronavirus cases at a child care center in Lake Oswego.
Clackamas County Public Health confirms the outbreak at Kindercare off of Boones Ferry Road.
Officials say the cases are among people that work there and their households. There’s no word if any children are sick.
The Kindercare closed midway through June, before the first confirmed test, and officials say they have been cooperative as far as cleaning and testing employees.
This is the first outbreak at a child care facility in Clackamas County.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
