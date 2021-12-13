MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The struggle to find child care in Multnomah County is growing and its impacting families and child care centers but county officials said that help will soon be on its way.
Families and child care centers have been suffering from multiple blows caused by the pandemic.
“When we first reopened we had a hard time finding families that wanted to join the program so for the summer we didn’t even know if we were going to be able to run a full operational program,” Naomi Chavira, from Fruit & Flower Child Care, said. “What we’re facing now is an unmoving waitlist right, with families who are not leaving the program because there’s nowhere else to go and we have no capacity to get anybody in.”
Chavira said that’s just the beginning of a long list of challenges they face.
“I do a lot of phone calls, I do a lot of emails and I talk parents off the ledge because you know there’s not a whole lot of opportunity in Portland right now,” she said. Chavira said their program is currently full with about 140 children but there are at least 400 kids on the waitlist and it keeps growing.
“It’s amazing how many people are without care and don’t have the opportunity to find a good place for their kids,” she said. On top of that they’re facing staffing shortages and aren’t getting as much money in donations as they did before the pandemic.
“We even offer fully paid medical benefits to our staff and it’s still been hard to recruit people back into the field,” she said. Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson said she understands the situation is dire and there will be some relief soon. Pederson said the county has partnered with the city to create a $500,000 facilities fund to help child care programs pay for costs to expand their facilities.
“We’re going to be partnering with an organization that will help with disbursing those grants and so we’re in the process of getting that all set up and as we were setting this up I kept saying we need to get this to the community as soon as possible because the need is today,” Pederson said. In the November 2020 election, Multnomah County voters voted in favor of free preschool and Pederson said that pilot program is set to begin in the fall of 2022.
“That’s going to happen regardless of an influx of federal or state funding we want to make sure that stays free so that every child who is three and four has access to quality preschool and that workers are paid a living wage for that,” Pederson said. Pederson said they will start accepting applications for free preschool at the start of the new year and when that is available the application will be found at the county’s preschool website.