BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Beaverton on Monday, according to Beaverton police.
Police say it happened at the Hunter's Run Apartments on Schendel Avenue.
A Portland General Electric truck hit the boy in the back of the parking lot, according to officials.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews took the boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but he later died.
Beaverton police say the driver stayed at the scene and there are currently no criminal charges.
A spokesman for Portland General Electric issued the following statement to FOX 12:
“This accident is tragic and our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones. We’re working closely with emergency responders to understand what happened.”
