Child dies in 3-vehicle crash involving pickups on SR-82 in eastern Oregon

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A child died Wednesday morning in the three-vehicle crash on State Route 82 in Wallowa County.
According to Oregon State Police, the crash near milepost 38 occurred around 10:30 a.m. and involved two pickups and a Subaru Outback.
The child who died was riding in a Ford F150 with another child when the driver, Christy Erickson, 31, of La Grande, sideswiped an oncoming Subaru Outback while negotiating a curve, OSP says.
The impact of the collision pushed the Ford left into an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer, according to OSP.
Erickson and the two kids were transported to Wallowa County Hospital after the nearly-head on crash, where one child was pronounced dead, OSP says. The second child was flown to a hospital in Boise. Erickson was treated for injuries and released.
No one in the Dodge or the Subaru were hurt, according to OSP.
Other agencies on scene Wednesday include the Wallowa Fire Department, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Enterprise Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.