Child falls from second-story window in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) –Firefighter responded after a child fell from a second-story window in Hillsboro Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Southeast Maple Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue confirms the child is between 2 and 3 years old and fell 10-feet into an elevated flower bed.
Neighbors were quick to respond," My son was looking out the window and just started screaming mom! The baby fell out the window," Neighbor Shaina Locke said.
"It makes you worried when you see something like that I just wanted to get someone here as soon as possible," Locke said.
The child and was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.
Firefighters say they urge parents to secure window devices to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The window lock device, that prevents windows from opening more than four inches, is affordable and adults can easily bypass the lock, if necessary.
The safety devices made by KidCo can be difficult to find in stores, but you can find them online at Amazon or locally by using the ‘Contact’ page at StopAt4.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
