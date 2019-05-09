WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say a child was hurt after falling from a window in Wilsonville Thursday afternoon.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the 6-year-old fell from a lower window in the 2900 block of Southwest Tami Loop.
TVF&R says the child fell about seven-and-a-half feet and landed on bark dust.
The child was transported to an area hospital with injuries, but firefighters could not confirm the extent of the child’s injuries. No additional information was immediately available for release.
