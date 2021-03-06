GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A nine-year-old girl is dead following a car accident in Gresham.
The accident happened Saturday evening at NW Eastman Parkway and NW 3rd in Gresham.
Police are still investigating, but they tell us the woman and two girls were hit by a car on the sidewalk near Ross Dress For Less.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with them.
It’s not clear why the driver jumped the curb.
Police say it does not appear the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He has not been charged or arrested.
FOX 12 spoke with the mother who says she is out of the hospital and has a broken leg, but her two year old is still in the intensive care unit. Police have not said anything about the extent of their injuries.
The accident happened across the street from an apartment complex. Many neighbors there saw the flashing lights, police cars and ambulances but didn’t know a child had died.
“Oh a 9-year-old girl!” one mother told FOX 12 in tears, as she and other neighbors told us they were sad to hear of the child’s death.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for expenses. That can be found here.
