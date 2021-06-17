Child rescued from waters at Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – A child was airlifted to the hospital on Thursday after a water rescue on the Oregon coast.
Cannon Beach firefighters tell FOX 12 the child was pulled out by the tide near Haystack Rock. Crews from Seaside and the Coast Guard helped in the search using jet skis and a helicopter. They found the child who was Life-Flighted to the hospital.
There is no word on the child’s condition at this time. Cannon Beach Fire wants to remind people the ocean currents are unpredictable and can take a person out in a matter of seconds.
