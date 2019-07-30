GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The body of a child was recovered after a search along the Sandy River at Oxbow Park.
Rescue crews were called out to the Gresham Park on Tuesday afternoon. Family members said the 8-year-old boy was last seen going under the water.
By 2:20 p.m., firefighters confirmed the child’s body had been located. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters said the child had been swimming with a large group of people. The child was not wearing a life jacket, according to firefighters.
The child was missing for upward of 30 minutes prior to 911 being called, due to a lack of cell service in the area, according Gresham Fire and Emergency Services.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene to aid in the search efforts and investigation.
"Gresham Fire wants to remind anyone enjoying the waterways this Summer to not swim alone and always wear your lifejacket. Water temperatures are cold, and the water can be swift with rapidly changing conditions," according to a statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.