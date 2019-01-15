MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 9-year-old child was seriously injured in a crash Monday night on Highway 22E and is now receiving treatment at a Portland hospital.
Oregon State Police said troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on the highway at milepost 27 at 7:35 p.m.
In a preliminary investigation, OSP found a 2004 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Hwy 22E when the driver, a 42-year-old Mill City woman, swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
The Pilot hit the guardrail and stopped perpendicular in the roadway.
OSP said the driver tried to move the Pilot but couldn’t.
As the occupants of the Pilot were getting out of it, a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling eastbound hit the Pilot.
OSP said a 9-year-old child was exiting the Pilot at the time of the crash and was ejected in the impact.
The child’s injuries were described as serious. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later transported by Life Flight to a Portland hospital.
OSP did not report that the driver of the Cherokee, a 21-year-old Bend resident, faces any citations or charges.
No other occupants of the involved crash vehicles were transported for medical treatment, OSP said.
The current condition of the 9-year-old is not known.
