ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Washington County are asking for help finding a man they say cut off his ankle monitor.
Josiah Rosales, 29, cut off the monitor fled from law enforcement on foot from the 17800 block of Southwest Breckenridge Lane in Aloha.
Rosales posted $125,000 bail last month after being arrested for 18 sex crimes against minors, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies are actively searching the area for Rosales, who they say stands about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds.
Anyone who sees Rosales is asked to call 911.
