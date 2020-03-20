BEND, OR (KPTV) - With schools closed and people asked to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, life marches on for other businesses, including child care centers, where workers are doing their best to maintain a safe environment for kids.
In Bend, Ruth Crawmer, who owns Bend Preschool, is trying find the balance between keeping the doors open and keeping the virus out.
She and her employees have been doing a lot of sanitizing and doing their best to practice social distancing, even if it might feel a little strange.
"Our infant/toddler facilities, we’re using high chairs outside," Crawmer said. "So, the teacher kind of stands on the backward arms distance away from the high chair and the student is strapped into the high chair by their family. And then from there the parent backs away and we can unstrap the child and take them into the facility."
Nearly all the families she provides care for are essential workers, some of which work in health care, and some of which are first responders.
"We just feel blessed to be able to serve our community," Crawmer said, when asked if she feels safe continuing to operate. "It’s just kind of like doctors and nurses. You just have to have a different mind-set."
Although Oregon's governor ordered schools to close until the end of April, child care centers are allowed to stay open, even though children can contract and transmit COVID-19.
"Childcare providers are making decisions for themselves about whether they should stay open or to close," said Miriam Calderon, Early Learning System Director for the state of Oregon. "Their own safety needs to be paramount. That of their staff, that of the children in their care."
Recognizing the need for continued child care, the state recently sent out additional guidelines for providers, encouraging best practices for cleaning and social distancing.
Crawmer said she has lost two-thirds of her families, who have opted to keep kids home, forcing her to let go of some staff, at least temporarily, but said she has no plans to close.
"Just like the doctors and nurses, we have to say here I am and I’m available," said Crawmer.
More than two dozen organizations have sent a letter to Congress, asking for emergency funding to keep the child care industry going during the health crisis.
