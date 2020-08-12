Childcare facility in Portland launches 'learning labs' for students at home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With schools not welcoming kids in the classroom until at least November, The Children’s Garden, a childcare facility in northwest Portland, is opening its doors to students the very first day of school.
“We were getting a lot of phone calls and a lot of panicked parents, saying what are we going to do, how do we make this work,” Tessa Stephenson said. “And so, we put our heads together and said this is something that we feel really confident doing.”
Stephenson is the West Coast Director of Operations for Endeavors Schools, a national company that operates schools all over the country. The Children’s Garden is one of those schools.
Stephenson said they first created what’s called Learning Labs for students in Atlanta before bringing the idea to Portland.
“So, a Learning Lab is meant for students who are staying enrolled in their home public school,” Stephenson said. “And a teacher will be present with that group to help them log on for the day, figure out what their assignments are, connect them with their teacher and just help them be the facilitator of that remote learning curriculum.”
A Learning Lab is similar to a micro-school or pod, where families form their own small learning groups, typically in homes, with a hired adult or teacher.
At The Children’s Garden, it’s a full-time program for Kindergarten through fifth graders. They, too, will be kept in small groups.
“We really felt like from our observations of children and what we know as experts in the field, children really need social opportunities to engage with one another,” Stephenson said. “They need creative outlets; they need to be able to spend their time on enrichments throughout their day. So, we’ll be offering art projects and lots of stem projects, gardening, movement, all sorts of things that we want our children to engage in to help round out that educational experience."
As for safety, Stephenson said since The Children’s Garden is a childcare facility, it never shut down during the pandemic.
“We feel really confident about the current safety protocols we have in our current schools,” Stephenson said. “You know, our school programs are smaller and they’re more easy to contain, I would say, then a big public school system. We have really well-trained staff that have been doing these safety protocols now for months. So, we felt really well poised to offer this service.”
The Learning Lab Program does come with a price of $900 a month. To compare, for parent-created pods, FOX 12 has seen ranges from a few hundred dollars a week to several thousand a month.
“We know the need is there,” Stephenson said. “I’ve talked to many families personally, who say I just don’t know how to make this work. So, we’re feeling like in a good position to help."
Stephenson said The Children’s Garden location in northwest already had extra classrooms, so it was an easy transition to add Learning Labs.
She said they’re also seeing a lot of interest from families in northeast Portland and looking at possibly getting a space in the area there before school starts. For more information on Learning Labs, click here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
