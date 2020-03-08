2 children injured after deadly crash in Clark Co. remain in critical care at Portland hospital

BRUSH PRAIRE, WA (KPTV) – Two young children remain in a Portland hospital, recovering after a crash in Clark County that killed their mother, sister and another driver.
The crash happened Friday afternoon in Brush Prairie. Washington state troopers say a car was heading north on State Route 503 when it crossed into the other lane and hit a van head-on.
Inside the van was Rosa Wilson and her three children.
Troopers say Wilson and her 5-year-old daughter, Juniper, both died in the crash.
Wilson’s two other children – 7-year-old Elliot and 3-year-old Iona – were badly injured. Both remain in critical care at Randall Children’s Hospital and have more surgeries ahead of them, according to family.
Troopers say the driver of the car, Kristi Bayers, also died.
The Wilson family did not want to be interviewed on camera but told FOX 12 that the loss of Wilson and her daughter has left a gaping hole in their hearts.
Wilson is being remembered as a kind, loving mother who always had a sunny disposition and was known for her strong faith.
They tell FOX 12 Juniper had “big blueberry eyes” and enjoyed playing with her cousins.
In a statement, they said:
“The road is long and our grief for Rosa and Juniper is compounded by the immediate concern of Elliot and Iona’s recovery... The outpouring of love and support from the community lifts the burden as we look to the days ahead. Thank you for your tremendous love and generosity.”
If you’d like to help the Wilson family with funeral expenses and the ongoing medical costs, here is a link to their GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.