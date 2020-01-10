PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is chilling video in a federal case involving an interstate marijuana trafficking conspiracy.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon, the whole operation was about marijuana that was grown in Portland being trafficked to Texas.
Jody Wafer of Houston was just sentenced to 7 years in federal prison in the case, and five other people – including two from Portland and one from Hood River – have pleaded guilty to related charges.
Investigators say the suspects stored pot in commercial facilities, homes and storage units across Portland and elsewhere, and would use the U.S. Postal Service and luggage on commercial flights to transport the drugs and cash profits.
According to court records in the case, Wafer and another suspect recorded themselves on cell phone video rehearsing in a hotel room to kidnap a man. Both men are seen with guns in hand in the video.
Then, on Dec. 2, 2017, investigators say Wafer took another cell phone video – this time recording the actual kidnapping of a manager at a Public Storage facility in Portland, where some of the drugs were being held.
Court records show Wafer and another suspect, Trent Knight of Houston, entered the facility and told the manager they wanted to look at a storage unit to rent. When he took them on a tour of the property, records show the two suspects grabbed his keys, pushed him against a wall, pulled out guns, then pressed the barrel of one of the firearms to his forehead.
In that video, investigators say Wafer questioned the manager about marijuana that was missing from a storage unit, and directed Knight to tape him up.
“That’s as far as I can go man, I’m 60 years old,” you can hear the victim say in the video.
Wafer is then heard cursing at the victim, asking if the police took his pot.
“I don’t know, that’s what my boss said,” the manager replied.
A few minutes later, investigators say Wafer is recorded threatening to kill the manager:
“When I send this video to the people that’s it’s going to, if they don’t agree, pop goes the weasel.”
Court records show Wafer and Knight left the manager tied up in a closed storage unit when they left. The manager survived.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon, federal authorities have seized “11,000 marijuana plants, 546 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $2.8 million in cash, 51 firearms, 26 vehicles, trailers, pieces of heavy equipment, a yacht, and three houses used as marijuana grow sites, all since August 2017” in connection with this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I’m sure they passed Kate Brown’s background check.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.