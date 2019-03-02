SOUTH BEACH, OR (KPTV) - A chimney fire broke out at a home in South Beach on Saturday.
Newport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a chimney fire spreading into the ceiling at a residence in South Beach around 12:30 a.m.
Crews said they saw smoke coming from a chimney and roof of a two-story home located at SE 123rd Street. The homeowner was cooling the chimney from the exterior with a garden hose.
Fire crews were able to remove the fire from the fireplace and extinguish the fire after several hours.
Crews said the fire had spread to areas of the wall and multi-layered roof.
The cause of the fire was determined to be fire spread to structural members of the home from a faulty chimney flue. Working smoke detectors alerted the residents to the fire and they were able to evacuate safely.
