SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire in Sheridan Sunday evening.
Just after 10 p.m., Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley crews were called out to a home in Sheridan on the report of a fire. An exact address was not provided by authorities.
Crews arrived to the scene and found that the fire inside a wood stove was out, but burning ash was coming from the chimney.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
Officials said firefighters were able to keep the damage to the house to a minimum.
The residents were able to get out of the home safely, and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
