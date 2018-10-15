Chimney fire spreads to roof of Canby home, causing substantial damage

Canby firefighters responded to their first chimney fire on the season Sunday night.
Crews responded to Castro Road and found the fire had spread from the chimney to the home’s cedar shake roof.
Firefighters said the fire caused “substantial damage” to the home.
The Canby Fire District sent out information Monday about chimney fires. Firefighters said important indicators of a chimney fire are loud cracking and popping noises, a low and loud rumbling nose that sounds like a freight train or airplane, a lot of dense smoke and an intense and hot smell.
Anyone in doubt about whether their chimney is on fire is urged to call 911.
Chimneys should also be cleaned and inspected annually by a certified chimney sweep.
“Cleaning your chimney is not a DIY job. There is little margin for error with the consequences putting you and your family at risk,” according to the Canby Fire District.
Firefighters also advised against burning garbage in a fireplace and recommend burning dry or cured wood, as wet or uncured wood leads to more creosote buildup in the flue, which can ignite a chimney fire.
