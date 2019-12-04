RAINIER, OR (KPTV) - Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a chimney fire Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 28000 block of Dike Road and found a chimney fire that extended into the wall surrounding the chimney.
Two people inside the home were able to get out safely.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue said the fire is under control.
About 15 fire personnel were on scene and assisting in the fighting the blaze.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.