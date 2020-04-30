PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The local Chinese-American community is helping out Legacy Health as it prepares to start offering elective procedures again.
More than 12,000 pieces of personal protective equipment were donated on Thursday, including surgical masks, N95 masks, coveralls, and face shields.
The masks were imported from China and the coveralls and face shields were made in the United States. Legacy said it is extremely thankful for the donation.
“We are 100-percent behind safety first,” a spokesperson said. “And so it just shows how aligned the community is with that important work and that important mission. So, it means an incredible amount to our front-line health care workers and essentially everyone at legacy health.”
The donation was done with fundraising by the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland, Intel Chinese Employee Network, and more.
