LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Chinook Winds Casino Resort announced plans to reopen May 21.
Chinook Winds in Lincoln City and other regional casinos announced closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
“As the state begins to open, the Siletz Tribal Council has made the decision to reopen Chinook Winds Casino Resort, in phases, to ensure safety of the team members, guests and Tribal members,” according to a statement.
The first phase of reopening will include 50% of the usual availability of slot machines, modified menus at restaurants, no buffet, and no smoking within the resort buildings or hotel area. Smoking will be permitted in established outdoor smoking areas.
Additionally, facemasks or face shields will be required of employees and guests, and casino occupancy will be limited to 1,000 people.
The resort will also implement non-invasive temperature checks with no-contact infrared thermometers for employees and guests.
The hours will be modified to 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. from May 21 to May 25, and then 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. starting May 26.
The property will be deep cleaned daily. For more, go to chinookwindscasino.com.
