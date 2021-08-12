LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Chinook Winds Casino Resort will close for at least two weeks because of COVID-19, the casino said Thursday.

Guests will have to leave the casino, hotel and golf course by 6 p.m. August 12. The Siletz Tribal Council, which oversees the casino's operations, said they hope to reopen by Aug. 26.

“Despite the progress we have made to vaccinate our team, their families, and the community, increases in cases in the county and state have led us to make the difficult decision," General Manager Michael S. Fisher said in a news release.

The casino hasn't said whether the closure is because of positive tests among staff. It's also unclear whether guests who are currently staying at the hotel will be given alternate accommodations at other hotels along the coast.

Oregon set a new hospitalization record for the third consecutive day Thursday, with 670 people in hospitals with COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,387 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, another record that brings the state total to 236,698.

