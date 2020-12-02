LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City announced a tentative two-week closure of all operations due to COVID-19.
The casino shut down at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The hotel was closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Management cited the “recent increase of positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus)” for the closure.
Golf operations are also being shut down as part of the closure.
Hotel guests needed to check out by Wednesday morning, and all hotel reservations have been automatically canceled through this closure.
Employees will be paid during the closure, according to a statement on the Chinook Winds website.
“The safety of our team members and guests are our top priority,” according to the statement from Michael S. Fisher, general manager of Chinook Winds.
Chinook Winds will deep clean and sanitize its property during the closure.
Chinook Winds, Spirit Mountain Casino and ilani all announced closures in March due to the pandemic. The casinos then reopened in May and June. Spirit Mountain and ilani remain open at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.