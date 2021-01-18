LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln County is back open for business after closing its doors for six weeks because of a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the area.
The Siletz Tribal Council made the decision to re-open the resort and casino with increased safety measures in place.
"We require face coverings. Every other machine is shut off so that we can have social distancing. We have opened all of our dining outlets. Those tables have been spaced out, social distanced. We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere. We have people cleaning the machines," said Heather Hatton, a spokesperson for Chinook Winds.
In addition, the casino cut its hours of operation and is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., with reduced capacity.
"We do have a queueing system, so if it's raining out, which often happens at the coast, people can text in their number and we'll let them know when they can come in," said Hatton.
The closure was the second for Chinook Winds because of COVID-19.
In March, the casino closed along with ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington and Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde.
Those casinos re-opened in May and June.
Chinook Winds announced it would close again in early December, and opened back up last Friday.
Hatton said it's not clear how many cases of COVID-19 have been tied to Chinook Winds, but said several employees did test positive in November, which was part of the reason for closing down.
