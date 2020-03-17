PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Casinos are temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, ilani and Spirit Mountain Casino all announced closures starting this week.
The Siletz Tribal Council and the Chinook Winds senior executive team announced the closure of their casino and golf course starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The hotel will be closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The closures will be through the end of March.
“As one of the largest employers in our community, we are committed to pay all team members through this announced closure,” according to a statement from Chinook Winds.
The Cowlitz Tribe is temporarily closing ilani at midnight Tuesday for the remainder of the month. The plan at this time is to reopen April 1.
“Despite dedicating additional resources for sanitation efforts and limiting certain aspects of our operations, it is apparent that the correct response to this public health crisis is to do our part in slowing its progression,” according to an ilani statement.
All salaries and benefits will continue to be paid. A limited number of employees and management will remain onsite to secure and maintain the facility.
Cowlitz Crossing Fuel and Convenience Store will remain open, with full service being introduced at the pumps starting Friday. A full-service deli menu will be offered at all hours.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will close Spirit Mountain by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The closure will last through April 1, “as a pre-emptive approach to battling COVID-19 in Oregon.”
Casino and tribal government employees will receive an additional 120 hours of paid time off. For casino employees, that will include their standard rate, with additional consideration for tips.
