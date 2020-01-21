Chip chip hooray: Salem-based Kettle Brand to debut new flavors next month

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New Kettle Brand chips flavors will hit store shelves nationwide.
The flavors, Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic, will be released in February, Kettle Foods, a Salem-based company, says.
The Farmstand Ranch flavor is made with real cream and parsley and features “the herbaceous, authentic taste of homestyle ranch,” according to Kettle Foods.
The Parmesan Garlic flavor “hits the savory spot with its bold bite and flavor, Kettle Foods says.
The company advertises 31 flavors on their website, including Sriracha, Fiery Thai, and several other offbeat flavors.
