Christian rock band's equipment stolen hours after Oregon State Fair show

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Skillet, a Christian rock band, had their guitars stolen after their show at the Oregon State Fair last week.
Just hours after their show in Salem on Aug. 29 their guitars were stolen, along with a lot of other gear, worth around $50 thousand dollars.
The tour manager for Skillet told FOX 12 six guitars were taken plus mics and other gear.
Some of it, only valuable to the band.
"They got our 60 x 40 foot backdrop, which whoever took it isn't going to be able to do anything with, because it's literally a 60 x 40 foot piece of cloth that says Skillet on it, so I'm sure they were disappointed when they opened that up,” Tour Manager Kyle Baker said.
These are some of the guitars that are missing.
A green one belonging to guitarist Korey Cooper, the other three belong to lead guitarist Seth Morrison.
The tour manager said the band was staying at the Hyatt Place Hotel by the Portland airport and they had a non-descript box truck parked in the lot there.
The suspect who did this cut the lock off and had no idea what would be inside.
Luckily, the Christian rock band has insurance, so everything will be replaced.
But that takes time and they had a upcoming show near Seattle to get ready for.
"We actually had two crew guys fly back to our warehouse in Milwaukee. We have kind of an extra set of gear there, but they had to take flights from Portland to Milwaukee, Milwaukee to Seattle, they did have one day to do that, luckily we had a day off, otherwise we would have been kind of in a bind and we would have been scrambling to find something locally,” Baker said.
They've given police the serial numbers for those guitars in case they show up at a pawn shop here.
Luckily, they said they won't hold this against us here in the pacific northwest and if they get the chance to come back to Oregon they certainly will.
