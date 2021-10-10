PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns star player Christine Sinclair has been nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or.
That’s an annual award presided over by French football. Sinclair, who is a University of Portland alum, has been with the Thorns for eight seasons.
She’s also the world’s leading goal-scorer and led Canada to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic Game.
Sinclair is just one of two women from the NWSL nominated this year.
The last Ballon d’Or award went to fellow University of Portland alum, Megan Rapinoe back in 2019.