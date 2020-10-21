PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Grotto announced Wednesday that they will be canceling their popular evening lighting event called the Christmas Festival of Lights due to COVID-19.
The Grotto welcomes thousands of people every year but this year will feel different with that cancellation.
The event typically packs in large shoulder to shoulder crowds and on most nights it would be very hard to socially distance.
Christmas at The Grotto will be open during the day starting the day after Thanksgiving.
They will be open during their usual daytime hours and organizers say all activities in the lower level will be free.
Those who purchase admission for the scenic upper gardens will get to see some special seasonal decorations.
"We're very mindful of the challenges people are having - not only directly challenges from the virus , but people have been cooped up inside.. not as many opportunities for many different celebrations,” Chris Blanchard, Executive Director of The Grotto said. “So, we feel it's important to provide a good wholesome place to celebrate during the most blessed time of year."
The Grotto will also be hosting a daily virtual advent celebration, which will include activities and music.
