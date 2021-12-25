PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Christmas Eve shooting led to the death of one man in Old Town.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Central Precinct Officers were dispatched around 8:50 p.m. Friday to Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who appeared to have been shot. The man was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, the suspect or suspects fled the scene immediately, the PPB said in a release late Friday.

Officers reportedly searched the area and established a crime scene that temporarily shut down Northwest 6th Street from Northwest Couch Street to Northwest Everett Street, and Northwest Davis Street from Northwest 5th Street to Northwest Broadway.

The PPB Homicide Unit is handling the investigation going forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov 503