PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When is it okay to start listening to Christmas music? For one Portland radio DJ, it’s never too early … or too late.
Stacey Lynn at K103 FM says she is an expert when it comes to Christmas music and believes it is appropriate to play year-round.
“Is there such a thing as too early?” Lynn said. “I don’t think so.”
Lynn sits behind the microphone on Portland’s Christmas music station most afternoons. She says it is her pleasure to listen to Christmas music around clock while on the clock.
“I’m on the air for five hours a day and I listen all day,” Lynn said.
Five hours a day means about 175 hours of Christmas music during the most wonderful time of the year. That may sound horrible to some people, but not to Lynn.
“It makes me happy, it genuinely makes me happy,” Lynn said.
Lynn knows not everyone is crazy about Christmas music before Thanksgiving. She says a lot of people get upset with her, including her kids.
At least one other person shares her enthusiasm, however. Michael Lacrosse is the mastermind of merriment K103. He’s in charge of deciding what is played and when.
“There are lots of factors,” Lacrosse said. “We try to get a sense of what the audience wants.”
Lacrosse says that no matter when they decide to start playing Christmas music, someone will either think it is too late or too early.
“It’s never exactly the right time,” Lacrosse said.
Lacrosse says the date the station decides to start playing round-the-clock Christmas music depends on Thanksgiving. Each year, the date of the holiday shifts a bit.
Even so, the Christmas music kick-off seems to creep closer each year. This year, the station started playing round-the-clock Christmas tunes on Nov. 12, 10 days before Thanksgiving.
The station in 2017 started the music a week before Thanksgiving and, the year prior, six days before.
Lacrosse says classic Christmas tunes are always among the most played songs. Market research performed by the station shows traditional songs consistently on the top five list.
The holiday music usually stops after Christmas, but this year, the station might extend play time past Dec. 25. If that happens, it would be longest stretch of round-the-clock holiday tunes K103 has ever had.
Tough assignment today. Behind the scenes at @k103portland to find out what goes into their Christmas playlist...and how they decide WHEN to start playing holiday tunes 🎄Watch tonight on the 8&9 O’Clock News on Fox Plus, and 10 O’Clock News on Fox 12! pic.twitter.com/lgugBgO2Ny— Nora Hart (@NoraHartPdx) November 16, 2018
