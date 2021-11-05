PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Portland.
Arriving a couple of hours ago to Pioneer Courthouse Square, this years Christmas Tree is now up for its 37th season.
The 75-foot-tall Douglas fir will be lit up the first day after Thanksgiving and is a donation from the Stimson Lumber Company.
This year also marks the 20th year Stimson Lumber has harvested, delivered and set up the tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Following the 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26, the Portland Bazaar at The Square will take place around the newly lit tree the following day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.