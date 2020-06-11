PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Chuck Lovell was sworn in as the new chief of police for the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.
Lovell is the 50th chief since 1870. He is taking over for Jami Resch, who resigned as chief of police on Monday.
Resch, a 20-year veteran with the police bureau, was sworn in as chief in late December last year. She took over for Danielle Outlaw, who had stepped down to accept a new position as the police commissioner for the City of Philadelphia.
"This is going to be tumultuous time, but one that is also filled with opportunity for change," said Chief Lovell. "I've spent my career listening to the community and trying to build relationships to have a connection. Our Bureau members serve with their heart, but we need to convey that heart to the community. We are here to serve them, yet we know we have work to do. I am a public servant and will show up every day with a servant's heart."
In 2002, Lovell was appointed to the bureau as an officer and served as a Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) instructor, a School Resource Officer and on the Crisis Negotiation Team. He was also a member of the Police Honor Guard.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2011, promoted to lieutenant in 2017, and promoted to captain on Tuesday.
Lovell has also served as the lieutenant overseeing the Behavioral Health Unit, which also included the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team.
Prior to joining the bureau, Lovell was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He also has a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Park University and is scheduled to receive his Master's Degree in Strategic Leadership from the University of Charleston.
