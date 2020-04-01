VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and in Vancouver on Wednesday, a group gathered outside Legacy Salmon Creek to show their appreciation.
Earlier Wednesday night, Clark County Fire District 6 drove by the hospital with their sirens and horns blaring to show support for the staff. Meanwhile, a local church group gathered on top of a nearby parking structure to sing and flash their car lights.
One of the organizers said the show of appreciation felt important to them.
“We're coming with our hazards on, just to show some love and encouragement, to let them know that they're not forgotten,” she said. “There's so many that aren't home with their families right now, there are so many that are missing their homes and their own children and we just want to show them our love.”
She says her church, like many religious organizations, has been unable to worship in their normal way, so this felt like a good way to show support for the community.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.