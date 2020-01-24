Church pastor convicted in retrial of sexually assaulting child in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 69-year-old church pastor was convicted in a retrial of sexually assaulting a child in the 1990s, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Sperou was convicted by a jury Friday on two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
The victim was under the age of 12 when the assaults occurred on two separate occasions between 1993 and 1996, according to investigators.
Sperou was previously convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015, however the Oregon Supreme Court reversed the ruling in June 2019 and remanded the case back to Multnomah County Circuit Court, according to the district attorney’s office.
A second trial began earlier this month. In court, the victim testified about the abuse by Sperou, who was a senior pastor in the church she was born into, according to investigators.
Court documents state Sperou serves as a pastor of a group founded in 1980 that was initially known as the Southeast Bible Church, but later became known as the North Clackamas Bible Community.
The district attorney’s office states the members gathered and lived among rental homes they shared and, as part of its evidence presentation, the state reported Sperou had a sexual interest in children; that he allowed minors to spend time with him in his bed; that he provided alcohol to minors; that he emotionally and financially manipulated church members; that he abused alcohol; and controlled nearly every aspect of church members lives, including how they raised their children.
Two other women testified in court that Sperou had sexually assaulted them while they were children in the church, but prosecutors said the statute of limitation has passed in those cases.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.
