Church to welcome back majority of congregation after Washington Co. moves to lower risk

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Churches in Oregon counties that have moved into the lower risk level can now have a majority of their congregation return for in-person services.
Dominic Done is the Pastor of Teaching at Westside: A Jesus Church in Washington County. He says pre-pandemic they would have 500 to a thousand people attend their services. During the pandemic, they had to move everything online.
This weekend, marks a big step towards normalcy for the church as Washington County moves from high to lower risk. Lower risk is the least restrictive level in the state's coronavirus restrictions.
The move means the church can increase the amount of people who can worship inside to 75 percent. Last Sunday, under high risk, capacity was limited to just 25 percent inside.
"We've just been seeing people slowly start come back. Each week it seems it's like there's little more, a little more as restrictions lift. I think that the recent news about face masks and if you're vaccinated you don't have to wear one - I think that'll make a big difference, because we love to sing, we love to worship, and that's kind of tricky to do when you're behind a mask so I think that'll be a beautiful thing," Done said.
When it comes to masks, Done says they're following CDC and state guidelines - meaning if you're fully vaccinated you don't need to wear one but you're welcome to keep wearing one if preferred.
Done says as weeks go on they'll add more gatherings. Both services on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. are offered online as well.
