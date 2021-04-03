BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Churches across the country will be holding in-person services on Easter Sunday.
Last year churches all over the nation were unable to welcome people for the Easter holiday due to lockdowns. After a year of empty pews, many churches are hopeful of welcoming people back.
A Pew survey found 74-percent of churchgoers feel safe returning to in-person services that are up from 64-percent last year.
Westside of Jesus Church in Beaverton is hosting three services on Sunday.
"It's a far cry from Easter last year. No one expected what last Easter was like, fully on Zoom no in-person gatherings," Bryan Fowler said. "We've begun to reopen, which has been fantastic, and this Easter, we will probably have the largest gathering that we've had but still respecting all the social distancing."
Many churches are still holding some services online for those who aren't comfortable coming to church yet.
