Churches prepare for larger crowds on Easter Sunday

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - This Easter could mark the first day that families are able to gather or people will attend church in more than a year.
With vaccinations more widely distributed, some are feeling more comfortable being out in public. But the Oregon Health Authority says now is not the time for people to let their guard down.
Still, churches are expecting large crowds this Sunday for Easter. Easter already tends to be a day that draws the largest crowds of the year.
“We’re expecting a decent crowd,” said David Case, the lead pastor of Northwest Christian Church’s Newberg Campus.
Case says they’ve added services, as well as created signage to remind people to be courteous and wear their masks and keep their distance.
“We’re actually adding some services at our Newberg campus, at our MAC campus, just to allow for the greater crowds and still be able to have the social distancing,” Case said.
He believes that vaccinations and the warm weather will bring in more people and help them to feel more comfortable.
“Part of them have been waiting for the vaccinations and part of them have been waiting for the right time and Easter feels like the right time,” he said.
Some say they won’t be back to their normal routines this Easter though.
OneRu Ahmadi says she’ll be going to her church in Portland, but hen she’ll be spending Easter at home with her dogs after.
“We’re really big on social distancing me and the dog. Just trying to stay safe as long as possible,” she said.
She says normally Easter would be a big family holiday.
“Probably about 30 or 40 people. So, big change, but I’m okay with it. Just trying to stay safe and keep everyone else safe,” Ahmadi said.
Northwest Christian Church says it wants to be open and able for the families that are ready to be back. It’s a big change for everyone from what things looked like one year ago.
“I can’t tell you how excited we are. We are so excited, because again we didn’t get to have it last year,” said Case.
