PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two Cinemark movie theaters are set to reopen in the Portland metro area on Friday.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced Tuesday that the Century 16 Eastport Plaza in Southeast Portland and Century 16 Cedar Hills in Beaverton will reopen with limited capacity and will not sell concessions in accordance to local mandates.
“The theatres will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience,” the company said in a statement.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 16 counties have improved in risk level, with 10 of those improving from Extreme Risk.
The theaters will showcase many of this year’s newest hits that include: Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Wonder Woman 1984, Judas and the Black Messiah, Land, The Little Things, The Marksman, The Croods: A New Age, and more.
Additionally, the movie chain will offer 20 comeback classics: Selma, Anchorman, Kung Fu Panda, Sing, Crazy Rich Asians, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Legally Blonde, Groundhog Day and more.
People can purchase tickets for standard movie times, or for those who rather stay within their own group can book a private watch party to watch a film of their choice: $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies.
For more information, visit www.cinemark.com.
