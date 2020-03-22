Cities, counties on the Oregon coast telling visitors to go home amid COVID-19 concerns

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – Cities and counties on the Oregon coast are telling visitors to go home out of COVID-19 concerns. They’re now ordering hotels and other short-term rentals to close to tourists.
The actions are in direct response to the thousands of people who have flocked to the coast this weekend for spring break, even though Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has told everyone to stay home unless absolutely necessary to go out.
On Saturday, the mayor of Warrenton shut down camping, short-term rentals and hotels in the city.
The mayor there said he worries that as tourists head that way, the virus will too, inundating the grocery stores and limiting medical resources in these coastal communities.
“We have to take of our own first and foremost. I can’t take care of everybody else. Recreating people, this is not a time to recreate except for in your town,” said Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer.
On Sunday, Clatsop County, Tillamook County, the cities of Astoria and Seaside are all taking similar measures. The city of Manzanita has ordered all visitors to leave.
It looks like Manzanita is the latest coastal city giving all tourists 24 hours to leave. Just got this from a viewer. #OregonCoast #Manzanita #Pnw #StayHomeStayHealthy #fox12 pic.twitter.com/gvhTvoa5kA— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 22, 2020
The mayor of Astoria says he feared after Warrenton took action, all of those tourists would just go to other coastal cities instead.
Astoria’s resolution calls for visitors to leave by midnight Monday.
“Social distancing is what the experts tell us will save lives. We’re a small town with a small hospital with very few beds and very few ventilators and having more people in our community staying in hotel rooms, going out to grocery stores, going to the pharmacy, walking around town – it makes it so much more difficult for us to stop that chain of transmission that distancing provides us,” said Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones.
Restrictions on hotels don’t apply to workers required to be there or long-term stays beyond a month.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
